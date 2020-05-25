Austin Claunch on making ESPN’s 40 under 40 list

In just his second season at the helm of the Nicholls State University men’s basketball program, Austin Claunch led the Colonel’s to a 21-10 record and second-place finish in the Southland Conference.

Those accomplishments recently helped Claunch earn the No. 24 spot, in ESPN’s 40 under 40 list for collegiate men’s basketball coaches.

At 30 years old, he is the third youngest of the honorees and only representative from the Southland Conference.

MASSIVE CONGRATS to our very own @AustinClaunch05, ranked No. 24 on the @espn 40 Under 40 for collegiate coaches!



