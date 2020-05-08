Austin Carr discusses re-signing with Saints, health, and WR room

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, May 7th, the Saints re-signed WR Austin Carr to a one-year contract.

Over the last three seasons in New Orleans, Carr has hauled in 10 passes for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last season, Carr appeared in 6 games, catching 1 pass for 9 yards.

He was placed on Injured Reserve midseason, with ankle issues. On a zoom call with local media, Carr said his sights are set on the future.

“I would say the setback is isolated to 2019. For 2020 it’s a new chapter,” said Carr.

