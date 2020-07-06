Houston Astros: Consistency is key during shortened season

HOUSTON, Tx. – The Houston Astros know that with a shortened 60-game schedule, every little thing counts.

With that in mind some of the Astros top bats like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa know that they need to make the most out of each and every at bat come baseball’s return later this month.

“For us as hitters, there is no room for us to have a bad start or a bad month. It’s not like you have 162 games where you have a bad month and you still have 5 more months to recover. This is only 2 months, so you have got to be consistent for those 60 games, start strong, and stay consistent,” says Houston Astros Short Stop Carlos Correa.

The Houston Astros led Major League Baseball in hitting throughout the 2019 season, registering a league-leading .274 team batting average, .495 slugging percentage, and .848 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Despite their extraordinary hitting in the regular and post season, the Astros suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Washington Nationals in 2019 World Series.

Batting will be of added importance in 2020 with the loss of Pitcher, Gerrit Cole.

The Houston Astros return 2019 Cy Young Award-Winner, Justin Verlander.