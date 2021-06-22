As slotted: Pelicans to pick 10th in NBA draft

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two years ago, the Pelicans struck lottery gold, getting the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft.
They turned that selection into Zion Williamson.
They had no such luck Tuesday night. The Pelicans had a 60.6 percent chance of getting the 10th pick, and that’s where they are slotted to pick after the NBA draft lottery was completed.
Detroit got the top selection. Houston will pick second.
Pelicans executive VP of basketball operations David Griffin has not ruled out trading the selection for veteran talent.
Here’s the Pelicans lottery pick, history.
Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections
|Year
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|Prior to NBA
|2005
|4
|Chris Paul
|G
|Wake Forest
|2006
|12
|Hilton Armstrong
|F/C
|Connecticut
|2007
|13
|Julian Wright
|F
|Kansas
|2010
|11
|Cole Aldrich*
|C
|Kansas
|2012
|1
|Anthony Davis
|F
|Kentucky
|2012
|10
|Austin Rivers
|G
|Duke
|2013
|6
|Nerlens Noel**
|C
|Kentucky
|2016
|6
|Buddy Hield
|G
|Oklahoma
|2019
|1
|Zion Williamson
|F
|Duke
|2020
|13
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|G
|Alabama
The Pelicans also currently have four 2nd round picks in the draft. They are selections 34, 40, 43, and 53.
The NBA draft is Thursday, July 29th.