HAMMOND, La. – After a nine-run lead turned into a late, two-run deficit, the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team rallied for an 18-15 win Saturday over Houston Baptist in Southland Conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field.

Shea Thomas, who homered for the second time in as many games, blasted a three-run home run to left field with one out in the bottom of the ninth to provide the winning margin for Southeastern (21-25, 11-9 SLC). It was his third long ball of the season and the Lions’ second walk-off homer of the season.

A leadoff home run in the third provided HBU (18-30, 11-9 SLC) a 1-0 lead.

The Lions scored a pair of runs in the fourth, taking the lead. Rhett Rosevear led off with a triple to center field, coming home to score on Tyler Finke’s RBI single to left field. Finke stole second base and later advanced to third on a passed ball. He scored on Thomas’ sacrifice fly to right.

Another leadoff home run by the Huskies in the fifth tied the game, 2-2, but SLU posted six runs in the bottom half of the inning to go back in front.

Christian Garcia and Tyler Finke both provided run-scoring triples while Bryce Grizzaffi and Preston Faulkner both contributed RBI singles. Grizzaffi scored on a passed ball and Thomas added another run on his second sac fly in as many innings.

The Huskies added a pair of runs in the sixth on a two-run homer.

Southeastern responded with five more runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 13-4 lead. Three consecutive hits by Garcia, Grizzaffi and Evan Keller produced the first run. Extending his nation-leading HBP total to 29 this season, Rosevear was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With one out, Faulkner and Thomas mashed back-to-back two-run doubles.

After working out of a jam in the sixth, Hayden Robb struggled to maintain his form in the seventh. He, along with Lance Lauve and Alex Potter combined to give up 10 runs in the seventh as the Huskies grabbed a 14-13 lead.

HBU extended its lead in the eighth with its third leadoff homer of the game and fourth overall.

The Lion rally started with Finke drawing a leadoff walk in the eighth. Faulkner followed with another double, driving in Finke. With four RBIs in the game, Faulkner now has 154 in his career. The total is good for sole possession of fourth place in program history, two behind Ty Summerlin who currently sits in third place.

HBU brought in its closer, Andrew Reitmeyer, but he issued a walk to Thomas. With one out, the pair executed a double steal. It marks the second time this season Faulkner has swiped a pair of bags in the same game. He would come home to score on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Tristan Welch.

Gage Trahan worked a scoreless ninth for the Lions, setting up Thomas’ heroics in the bottom half of the inning.

Finke drew a one-out walk off reliever Brennen Bales. After he stole second, the Huskies intentionally walked Faulkner. Thomas then launched a 1-1 pitch over the wall in left.

Trahan (3-3) earned the win, walking one and striking out one in his lone inning of work. Bales (0-1), the ninth HBU pitcher of the game, suffered the loss. He allowed three runs on one hit and a pair of walks in 0.1 innings pitched.

Seven players on each team turned in multi-hit performances, including Faulkner (3-for-5), Champ Artigues (2-for-5), Finke (2-for-4), Garcia (2-for-4), Grizzaffi (2-for-3), Keller (2-for-6) and Thomas (2-for-3). The 16 total hits by SLU are a season-high for the Lions.

Faulkner and Finke scored four runs apiece while Thomas became the first Lion since Taylor Schwaner (April 27, 2018, vs. Stephen F. Austin) to drive in seven runs in a single game.

With the victory, Southeastern pulled into a five-way tie with HBU, McNeese (26-21, 11-9 SLC), Nicholls (24-19, 11-9 SLC) and Northwestern State (23-23, 11-9 SLC) for first place in the conference standings.

It was the fifth walk-off win and 11th comeback victory of the season for SLU.

LINE SCORE

Southeastern 18, Houston Baptist 15 (May 07, 2022 at Hammond, La.)

————————————————————————————-

Houston Baptist ….. 001 012 (10)10 – 15 17 2 (18-30, 11-9 SLC)

Southeastern ……….. 000 265 0 23 – 18 16 2 (21-25, 11-9 SLC)

————————————————————————————-

Pitchers: Houston Baptist – Burch, Jared; Tinker, Daxton (5); Smitherman, Javan (5); Ewald, Tim (6); Powell, Jordan (6); King, Thomas (6); Zarella, Tyler (7); Reitmeyer, Andrew (8); Bales, Brennen (9) and Ortiz, Kevin; Woods, Dawson; Edwards, Parker. Southeastern – O’Toole, Hunter; Robb, Hayden (6); Lauve, Lance (7); Potter, Alex (7); Trahan, Gage (9) and Grizzaffi, Bryce.

Win-Trahan, Gage (3-3) Loss-Bales, Brennen (0-1) T-3:57 A-1030

HR HBU – Miller, Jake (4); Davila, Diego (4); Edwards, Parker 2 (8); Chumley, Reed (5).

HR SLU – Thomas, Shea (3).

Weather: 87 Mostly Sunny, W 6 mph

J. Burch faced 4 batters in the 5th.

T. Ewald faced 4 batters in the 6th.

Lauve, L. faced 3 batters in the 7th.

T. Zarella faced 2 batters in the 8th.

{Courtesy: release from Southeastern}