Around 30 LSU Football players reportedly quarantined due to COVID-19

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, around 30 LSU football players have been quarantined, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The report states, at least one-quarter of the team was in quarantine this past week. However, the numbers are fluid due to test results.

Players who are isolated either tested positive, or were in contact with someone positive for COVID-19.

LSU joins several CFB programs who have seen positive cases including Clemson and Texas.

LSU Football began returning to campus for voluntary workouts on June 9th.