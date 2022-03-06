LAFAYETTE, La. — Archbishop Hannan defeated top-seeded Liberty, 81-60 Saturday night at the Cajundome to claim the Division II state basketball championship, its first in school history.

“Two-thirds of the people in this, probably even your parents, expected you to get your butts whipped. But we all knew better,” said head coach Errol Gauff.

The Hawks shot 81.8 % percent in the victory finishing 27/33 from the field and 5/7 from beyond the arc.

“Now, I never thought we would shoot, what was that? 27 for 33? Is that a record? Holy cow! I almost want to say we don’t do that in practice,” said Gauff.

Freshman Drew Timmons was named Most Outstanding Player with a 31 point, 7 rebound night in the Hawks’ historic win.

Semajai McClendan scored 20 points and senior Kareem Johnson added 10 points in the win.

Grant Kemp finished with 7 points and 12 assists.

Here is Archbishop Hannan head coach Errol Gauff and players after the win:

Hannan finished the season with a 27-8 overall record and only graduates two seniors from their state championship squad.

The future is bright for the program.