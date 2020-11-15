Archbishop Hannan Volleyball takes Division III title with sweep of Cabrini

KENNER, La. – The Archbishop Hannan Hawks Volleyball team swept Cabrini Sunday in 3 straight sets to claim their second Division III title in as many years.

The Hawks defeated the Crescents for the second time this season, besting Cabrini early in the season and at the end for their first and last wins.

Tha Hawks came out firing on all cylinders, taking the first set, 25-9.

Cabrini would put up more of a fight as the afternoon progressed but would fall two more times, 25-17 in the second set and 25-12 in the third.

Rylee Morris led the Hawks with 17 kills, second was the MVP Carleigh Breaux with 14.

The Hawks finish the 2020 season with a 19-11 record.