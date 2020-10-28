Archbishop Hannan riding a 3-game win streak heading into matchup with Bogalusa

COVINGTON, La. – The Archbishop Hannan Hawks are one win away from matching their win total from a year ago.

Their 1-5 start to the 2019 season saw losses to Mandeville, Lakeshore, and Dunham.

Against those teams this season they’re 2-1.

“Last year’s team was a point away from winning their district title. So I think playing this schedule early on was difficult and while it wasn’t necessarily the record that you wanted, those kids learned from it. So coming into this year, it wasn’t a surprise to us and I think those guys were prepared,” says Hannan Head Football Coach Corey Bordelon.

in 2020, Hannan Senior Cory Robinson moved from starting safety to quarterback.

A smooth transition with the Hawks offense averaging 30 points a game.

Robinson brings a physicality and dual-threat element to the position, but he’s still learning how to slide.

“Coach makes fun of me at practice and in games because I don’t slide. I take hits, I run over people, I’m a safety, I’m used to it. I was a quarterback when I was a freshman, so I’ve played it before but seeing the scheme ad stuff from the defense and then changing to the offense, it all just helped me,” says Hannan Senior Quarterback Cory Robinson.

The defense started clicking the second half of their week 2 game against Dunham, after trailing 26-6 at halftime.

Hannan held the Tigers scoreless and created opportunities for their offense in a 37-26 comeback win.

“That game we just decided in the second half that we weren’t going to allow anything and we gave our offense a chance to drive down the field a bunch to come back for a big win,” says Hannan Senior Linebacker Wyatt Coffey.

The Hawks are on a 3-game win streak and soaring towards something special.

Something Head Coach Corey Bordelon knew his team was capable of from day one.

“In our first meeting you could tell that they wanted to achieve a great deal of success this year, they were all in,” says Bordelon.

The Hawks host Bogalusa Friday night at 7 p.m.