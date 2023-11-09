METAIRIE, La. — Archbishop Chapelle softball standouts Kayla Giardina and Delaney Trosclair put pen to paper earlier today, officially signing their NLI to play on the collegiate level.

Kayla Giardina is heading to Southern Miss after the Chipmunks 2024 campaign and is bringing a wealth of experience to the Golden Eagles program.

Giardina is a five-year letterwinner with 526 career strikeouts.

Last year, she was recognized as the district 9-5A MVP/Player of the Year after posting 244 strikeouts in 141 innings of work with five no-hitters.

At the plate, she slugged three home runs and 30 RBIs.

Giardina was an All-District selection in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

She was a Louisiana Softball Coaches Association and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State selection.

Delaney Trosclair is Belhaven-bound after her senior year.

Trosclair has been an effective talent on the mound with a 6-1 record and 32 strikeouts and has made the biggest impact at the plate with three home runs and 35 RBIs.

She was named an honorable mention All-State selection following the 2023 season.

The goal for Archbishop Chapelle softball in their upcoming season is a state championship.

Last year, the Chipmunks fell 5-4 to No. 1 St. Thomas More in the Division I Select semi-finals. They hope to finish the job in 2024 with Kayla Giardina and Delaney Trosclair leading the charge.