NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Arch Manning has not spoken to media since joining the University of Texas, until Allstate Sugar Bowl Media Day on December 30th.

The former Newman QB drew a bigger media scrum than Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Manning spoke about his short time at UT, and most importantly, handling the mental task of being a backup quarterback for the first time in his athletic career.

The New Orleans native built a bond with Ewers, especially since the two are roommates for road games, and continued to emphasize his desire to learn under Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, ultimately dispelling the ongoing transfer portal rumors.

