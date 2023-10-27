BOSTON (AP) — Women’s professional golf has picked up another big money event.

The LPGA Tour and FM Global announced Friday they will be stage a new tournament at TPC Boston that will feature a $3.5 million purse, the largest on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and the tour championship.

The 72-hole event will be called the 2024 FM Global Championship, and it will be held at the Norton, Massachusetts, club from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 with a field of 144 players.

“Boston is quickly becoming a dynamic home for women’s sports,” LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement. “We are thrilled to join this incredible movement, as the famed TPC Boston prepares to host the 2024 FM Global Championship, marking a historic return of the LPGA Tour to New England.”

Boston will also be the home of a new Professional Women’s Hockey League team in 2024 and a new National Women’s Soccer League team in 2026.

“We can’t wait to team up with our newest partner, FM Global, to bring the world’s best female golfers to one of America’s great sports regions,” the commissioner said. “We are truly grateful to FM Global for its commitment to elevating the LPGA and to using our collective platform to inspire, empower and advance young girls and women, on and off the golf course.”

FM Global is one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

The 2024 competition will start a five-year partnership between the two organizations, and it marks FM Global’s first major sports sponsorship. Fenway Sports Management helped secure FM Global’s sponsorship of the championship as part of a commercial alliance with the LPGA formed earlier this year.

