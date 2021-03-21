AP source: Jets agree to terms with former Saints DT Rankins

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 22: Sheldon Rankins #98 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal said the New York Jets reached an agreement with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on a two-year deal.

The contract is worth up to $17 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal.

NFL Network first reported the agreement between the Jets and the Saints’ first-round pick in 2016 out of Louisville.

Rankins had 17 1/2 sacks in five seasons with the Saints but only 3 1/2 the past two years as injuries limited him to just 22 games.