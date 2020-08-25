AP source: Browns rookie safety Delpit tears Achilles

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) warms up during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — A person familiar with the injury tells the Associated Press that Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit tore his right Achilles tendon in practice.

Delpit will need surgery and is likely out for the season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not disclosed the severity of the injury. Delpit was slotted to start.

It’s the latest Cleveland player to go down in what has been a tough training camp so far. Last week, Browns starting linebacker Mack Wilson sustained a serious knee injury and cornerback Kevin Johnson lacerated his liver.