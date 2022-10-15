ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett grimaced when told the news.

The Atlanta Braves were knocked out of the Major League Baseball playoffs Saturday.

After No. 1 Georgia romped to a 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt, the Bulldogs’ veteran quarterback pointed to his favorite baseball team — the reigning World Series champions — as an example of how fleeting a title can be.

“Are we gonna cash our chips in after so-and-so games, or are we gonna keep going, keep going, and know this isn’t over until its over?” asked Bennett, whose team is seeking its second straight national championship.

Unlike the Braves, the Bulldogs are still on track.

Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns — his first scoring passes in nearly a month — and Georgia stamped its return to the No. 1 ranking with a blowout of the lowly Commodores.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) led 28-0 at halftime and shook off three straight weeks of rather lackluster performances.