Another cap casualty: Saints terminate Jenkins

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 22: Brandon Powell #15 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball as Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New Orleans Saints defends in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Saints continue to trim salary and salary cap dollars.

The club will save $7 million in the latter by terminating the contract of veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

The club made the official announcement Thursday afternoon.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have terminated the contract of CB ﻿Janoris Jenkins﻿. The announcement was made by Saints’ Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Jenkins started all 13 games he played in 2020, posting 54 tackles (43 solo) and tied for the team lead with three picks and ranked second on the club with 12 passes defensed. Overall, he has played in 128 career regular-season games with 125 starts. For his career, Jenkins has recorded 539 tackles (466 solo), 26 interceptions, including eight returned for touchdowns, 123 passes defensed, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two sacks. The ten-year veteran has also scored touchdowns on returns of a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.