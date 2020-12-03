Anderson and Austin Tabbed as 2020 Stephen Martin Scholars

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University Athletics announced today that Nick Anderson and Alanna Austin, are the 2020 recipients of the Stephen Martin Scholars, as part of the institution’s long-term initiative to honor the lasting impact that individuals from diverse backgrounds have made at the University.



The Stephen Martin Scholars honors Stephen Martin, who broke the color barrier in the Southeastern Conference when he played his first baseball contest for Tulane in 1965.

“Stephen’s contribution to our University, the courage he displayed by stepping on the field and breaking the color barrier in the Southeastern Conference is one of the most significant moments in Tulane history,” Ben Weiner Director of Athletics Troy Dannen said. “Both Nick and Alanna represent the values that Mr. Martin stood for and we are proud to honor Nick and Alanna as this year’s Stephen Martin Scholars.”

Anderson, a junior with the football team, and Austin, a senior member of the sailing team, are the third and fourth Tulane student-athletes to receive this prestigious honor.

“We are so proud to announce Nick and Alanna as this year’s Stephen Martin Scholars.” Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Operating Officer/Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Mónica Lebrón said. “Their leadership, both in the classroom and amongst their teammates, combined with their commitment to service throughout our Tulane and New Orleans communities made them the clear choices for this year. They exude class which is a word that comes up often when we hear Mr. Martin’s former teammates sharing fond memories of him. Mr. Martin was and will always be special as are Nick and Alanna.”



Prospective candidates for the honor will represent the highest level of character and leadership skills while being academically driven and civic-minded.



Martin and his wife, Brigid Cheri Martin, also a Tulane graduate, were married for 43 years and the couple had three children, Stephen Jr., Nicole and Dana. Stephen Jr. and Dana each earned their college degrees from Tulane.



Born Nov. 2, 1946, Martin was a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, earning his bachelor’s degree in Latin from Tulane in 1968 before earning his master’s in business administration at his alma mater in 1973.



He served his country in the United States Army and retired as the Chief Financial Officer for Tuskegee University in 2012.



