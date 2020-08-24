Ancient history? Tigers ranked 6th in AP preseason poll

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: The LSU Tigers celebrate after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Being the national champs can only take LSU so far.

The Tigers are ranked 6th in the preseason Associated Press Poll released Monday. in 2019, LSU defeated four of the five times that are currently ranked ahead in the AP Poll.

Clemson, who lost to LSU in the CFP championship game in January is number one. Ohio State, despite not playing in the fall, was ranked number 2.

Alabama was third, Georgia fourth, and Oklahoma 5th.

Florida was ranked 8th, Auburn 11th, and Texas A&M 13th.

LSU was also ranked 6th in the Associated Press preseason football in 2019.

Any teams not playing in the fall will no longer be ranked in the poll for the remainder of the college football season.