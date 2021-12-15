Amite’s Javae Gilmore signs with the Mississippi State Bulldogs

AMITE, La. — Amite star Javae Gilmore took center stage in the Amite High School auditorium Wednesday afternoon to sign his NLI to play college football for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

At 6’4, 200-pounds, Gilmore is expected to contribute right away as a linebacker.

Here is Javae talking about the opportunity that awaits him in Starkville:

Gilmore starred as both a wide receiver and linebacker for the Warriors in multiple championship runs his freshman year in 2018 and again as a senior in 2021.

Amite head football coach Zephaniah Powell talked about the exciting player that the Bulldogs are getting: