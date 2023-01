NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Most valuable player Miracle Irving scored 19 points in Amite’s 53-48 win over St. Thomas More in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic Girls Gold Bracket.

Hai’ley Brumfield added 16 for the Lady Warriors in their come-from-behind effort.

“We are the pride of Tangipahoa!” head coach Renee Pierre said after the game.