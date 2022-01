WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The Amite Warriors girl’s basketball team defeated Ouachita Christian, 66-54 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic Gold Bracket Saturday at the Alario Center.

Amite senior Jalencia Pierre was named Most Valuable Player of the Gold Bracket, totaling 31 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals, and 5 assists in Saturday’s win.

Amite took down Mt. Carmel, Edna Karr, and Ouachita Christian on their way to the championship win.

