HAMMOND, La. — No repeat for Amite as the Warriors fall to No. 1 Rosepine, 69-61 in the Division III Non-Select state championship game Saturday at the University Center.

Amite trailed by as much as 15 points in the second half but would pull within 3 courtesy of a Hai’ley Brumfield floater with 2:21 left in regulation.

Rosepine would never waver, with Addison Fruge helping the Eagles hold off the Amite rally to secure the Division III Non-Select state title.

Fruge finished with a game-high 25 points in the win and was named Most Outstanding Player. Kelly Norris added 17 points and Nevaeh Rivera poured in 15.

Amite was led by junior Hai’ley Brumfield who scored a team-high 16 points in the loss. Kayla Toefield and Alexcia Moore both tallied 13 points on the night.

Rosepine shot 43.1% (22-51) from the field, 76% (19-25) from the free throw line.