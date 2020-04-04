Amik Robertson’s journey to the NFL Draft

THIBODAUX,La.- The road from Thibodaux High School to the NFL is one only 5 others have traveled.

Later this month, Amik Robertson will be number 6.

“Coming from thibodaux, a small town, you dont have that many opportunities. I was a guy that took advantage of every opportunity that I had,” says Robertson.

In his 3 seasons with Louisiana Tech, Robertson established himself as one of the more dominant corners in all of college football. Robertson recorded over 180 tackles, 48 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.

At 5’8, there have been questions surrounding his height. His answer– “you can measure my height but you can’t measure my heart.”

” Just put on the film and see where I separate myself. Also, I’m the hardest worker and I work harder than everybody. That’s why I had the career that I’ve had. All I can do is control what I can control and that’s my play.”

After declaring for the draft, Robertson injured his groin while working out.

He was invited to the NFL Combine but elected not to take part in the drills while he recovered from surgery.

“We wanted to be smart. You know, I was ready to go and I was able to do the drills but my agent said it don’t make sense to do the drills if you can’t run a 40 because you wouldn’t be prepared for it. The whole time everyone was training for their 40 and jumping and all that, I was doing physical therapy and just trying to get back healthy. We just tried to make a smart decision an all just do everything pro day.”

Louisiana Tech, like every other university, cancelled their pro day because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Forcing Amik’s team to think outside of the box.

” The plan is to just record my drills and to record my 40 times and send it to all the NFL teams so they can know that I’m still the same guy if not better. I feel better I feel great. Through the process, I was able to improve mentally.”

To prepare, Robertson has been hard at work.

He has been training with Camp Moula in Thibodaux and at the Naturals Sports Complex.

Robertson has also spent time in Baton Rouge with 13-year NFL veteran and former LSU standout, Ryan Clark.

” He coaches hard and he knows the game. We don’t just work out just to work out, he coaches the game. He played in the league for a long time. When you have got veterans like that to teach you the ropes, you have to listen and be able to use that.”

Despite whatever setbacks he has encountered throughout the process, Amik says that it will all be worth it when he sees his name fly off the board on draft day.

Notable mock drafts have Amik Robertson rated as high as a third round pick in the upcoming draft.

Nfl.com projects that he will be a starting corner within his first two seasons.

(Workout Video Courtesy: Amik Robertson and Ernest Harvey Jr. with Camp Moula)