American Legion Baseball expects bigger and better things in 2021

NEW ORLEANS — This time last year, American Legion ball was the only high school baseball being played across the state of Louisiana because of Covid-19.

“I thought we had a quality program even though we did the whole season in 17 days. Some teams played 10-12 games,” says Louisiana Legion Director Sidney Parfait.

Louisiana Legion Director Sidney Parfait says the success of the 2020 season has set the league up for bigger and better things in 2021.

“We have 34 teams state-wide. The last year we played true American Legion baseball with an opportunity to go to the world series, we had 21. Last year, we had 26. So, we grew 8 teams this year. Some of the teams that couldn’t play last year because of Covid-19 are back in and some that haven’t played in a while are back in,” says Parfait.

Games will be played through the month of July at over a dozen venues.

Capacity limitations are still in place in some areas like the city of New Orleans but nothing that will damper the gameday experience.

This year the American Legion World Series returns to Shelby, North Carolina.

“The state champion this year of the American league will have an opportunity to vie for the World Series by going to Pelham Alabama for a regional on August 4th,” says Parfait.

The American Legion World Series begins on August 12th.

The full schedule: