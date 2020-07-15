Amare Jones Named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University junior running back Amare Jones was named to the 2020 Doak Walker Award Watch List today by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

Jones’ recognition adds to a growing list of preseason honors which also includes being named to the American Athletic Conference all-league teams by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele Publications.

The Frisco, Texas, native was selected to the watch list following an impressive sophomore campaign where he closed the year with 1,611 all-purpose yards, finishing with 371 yards rushing, 367 yards receiving, 141 punt return yards and 732 kickoff return yards.

Jones’ 1,611 all-purpose yards were the most by any American Athletic Conference sophomore, ranked 28th nationally and fifth in the league. His all-purpose yards total also served as the seventh-highest single-season total in program history.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics