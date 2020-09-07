Alvin Kamara says he has ‘never held out’ over contract

New Orleans, La – On Monday, Saints running back Alvin Kamara spoke to local media on a teleconference call via Zoom.

A recent string of absences from training camp fueled speculation that the missed practices were contract related.

“I ain’t never held out in my life,” said Kamara. “That’s about it. I came to the building every day, that’s all I’ve got to say.”

The three-time Pro Bowler enters the final year of his rookie deal in 2020 and is set to make $2.1 million.

When asked how confident he was in a long-term agreement being reached by the Saints season opener, Kamara said his focus was on facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Today was a good day, we focused on Tampa and we installed the first part of the game plan, just kind of getting some of those little kinks out. It feels good to be out there with the team,” Kamara said.

Saints head coach Sean Payton was also asked Monday about updates regarding a new deal.

“I’m confident that at some point we’ll get this done,” said Payton. “And we’ll let you know when that happens.”

To hear from the Saints running back, click on the video provided.