Alvin Kamara now advising NASCAR on growing fan base

Alvin Kamara, left, running back with the NFL football New Orleans Saints, talks with driver Bubba Wallace before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car.

❤️❤️❤️ Let’s do it. Honored to play a small part! https://t.co/5mJwmnbyPI — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021

He’s now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first growth and engagement advisor.

Kamara said Sunday he’s excited NASCAR carved out a role for him.

Kamara will be interacting with fans and sharing his own fan experience digitally and on social media.

He also will work with NASCAR’s marketing team.

Kamara said the key is trying to get people that don’t look like the typical NASCAR fan to watch.