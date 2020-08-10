Alvin Kamara ‘not concerned’ with new contract

Saints running back Alvin Kamara is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

On a Zoom call Monday, Kamara said his main focus this offseason has been on getting healthy, not on contract negotiations.

“Far as contracts go, I’m not concerned with contract talks at all,” said Kamara. “Me and my agent talk briefly about it and I told him, ‘Don’t tell me anything about a contract until something is happening or it’s something that I need to know.’ If I was my own agent, then I would have everything to tell you guys about a contract, but I’m not.”

Kamara missed two games last season after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 against Jacksonville. The injury did not require surgery.

“I injured myself early,” said Kamara. “I tore my knee basically and that was something I was dealing with the whole season. Had to miss some time, which I don’t like to do. Came back, tried to play as best I could. Tried to manage it throughout the week. Our training staff did the best they could, shout out to those guys. They were working with me behind the scenes every day trying to get me as close to one-hundred percent, or as close at AK feeling like myself as I could.”

To hear more from Kamara, click on the video above.