NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in for a touchdown during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Four New Orleans Saints players missed practice Wednesday ahead of the Saints Week 10 matchup against the Titans.

Alvin Kamara (knee), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (foot), Payton Turner (shoulder) and Terron Armstead (hamstring) did not participate.

Ty Montgomery, Carl Granderson and Ryan Ramczyk were limited.

The Saints travel to Tennessee to face the Titans Sunday at noon.