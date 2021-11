NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 06: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the second half of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Not great news for the Saints Thursday ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Running back Alvin Kamara was downgraded from limited to a non participant at practice.

7 New Orleans players in total missed practice Thursday.

Here is the complete injury report:

The Saints (5-4) travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles (4-6) Sunday at noon.