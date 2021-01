NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints flexes his muscles after a big catch during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 18, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Saints defeated the Eagles 48-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have activated from Reserve/COVID-19 RB Alvin Kamara, activated from Injured Reserve WR/RS Deonte Harris, CB Patrick Robinson and WR Michael Thomas, elevated LB Chase Hansen and WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the active roster from the practice squad, waived WR Jake Kumerow and placed G/C Nick Easton on Injured Reserve, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Saints}