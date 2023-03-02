LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday morning and entered not guilty pleas during their arraignment on battery charges.

Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and two others appear in court on March 2, 2023. (KLAS)

The judge set the jury trial for July 31, 2023. Below is the video of the men’s first appearance in court.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following a beating outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Alvin Kamara after the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Harris is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager. Lammons played for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time.

The beating victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is in the basement of the Cromwell.

When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall. Video shows several people then stomping on Greene who is on the ground.

Chris Lammons turned himself in to police in February 2022. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement when the grand jury returned the indictment. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

The NFL allowed Kamara and Lammons to play in the 2022-2023 season.

Darrin Young and Percy Harris. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“We do not comment on the status of ongoing matters and cases that include pending law enforcement and legal activity,” an NFL spokesperson said last week. “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”