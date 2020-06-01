Allstate Sugar Bowl releases statement on the passing of Pat Dye

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Officials with the Allstate Sugar Bowl are responding to the news today that legendary Auburn Head Football Coach, Pat Dye, has passed.

Allstate Sugar Bowl Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hundley, released this statement earlier today:

“The Sugar Bowl Committee was saddened to learn about the passing of Coach Dye. By leading three different Auburn teams to the Sugar Bowl during the 1980s, he became a prominent part of this organization’s history and was a friend to many here. Along with the rest of the college football community, the Sugar Bowl will forever be grateful to Coach Dye for his many contributions to the game and its great history. We send our condolences to the Dye family and the Auburn people at this difficult time.”

– Jeff Hundley, Chief Executive Officer, Allstate Sugar Bowl

During his time on the plains Coach Dye led the Auburn Tigers to four SEC titles.

He won one a 1983 and a 3-peat of SEC Titles from 1987-89. Coach Dye’s Tigers finished the season ranked in the Associated Press Top-20 eight times, and Auburn had five top-10 finishes.

He also was a three-time SEC Coach of the Year (1983, 1987, 1988).

Coach Dye was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

Even while Coach Dye was leading the Auburn Football team he was also the Auburn University Athletic Director from 1981-1991.