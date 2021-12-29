Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic returns to Alario Center

WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 11th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tips off Wednesday, Jan. 5 and runs thru Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

This year’s high school basketball tournament consists of a 16 team boys national bracket, featuring eight out-of-state clubs, and eight Louisiana teams. Our boy’s state bracket consists of seven Louisiana teams and McGill-Toolen high school from Mobile, Ala.

Our girls feature 24 teams, each in 12 team brackets – platinum and gold.

Check out the slideshow below to see all four brackets, along with dates and times of each round.

Last year’s tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 champions and Most Valuable players are listed below:

Boys National Bracket

Champion: Scotlandville, Baton Rouge, LA

MVP: Reece Beekman, Scotlandville

Boys State Bracket

Champion: Booker T. Washington, NO

MVP: Kyran Ratliff, Booker T. Washington

Girls Platinum Bracket

Champion: LaGrange, Lake Charles, LA

MVP: Jeriah Warren

Girls Gold Bracket

Champion: Huntington, Shreveport, LA

MVP: Taylor Bell

Please follow the tournament online for updates at allstatesugarbowlhoops.com, on Facebook, Twitter at @sbprepclassic, Instragram at @sbprepclassic and on YouTube here.