Allstate Sugar Bowl donations reach $250K in support of Hurricane Ida recovery

Allstate Sugar Bowl President Ralph Capitelli presents a $125,000 donation to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Marguerite Oestreicher and NOAHH Board Chair Robert Eustis as members of the NOAHH construction team look on.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sugar Bowl Committee presented a check for $125,000 to New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday. The donation, along with money already presented to the Second Harvest Food Bank in October, brings the total to $250,000 donated to local charities in support of communities affected by the catastrophic devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

“Unfortunately, we live in an area with extreme weather events like Hurricane Ida earlier this year. But fortunately, we have great people in New Orleans and the surrounding communities that are ready and willing to step up and help a neighbor,” said Sugar Bowl President Ralph Capitelli.

“Habitat for Humanity coordinates a major part of that work and serves as a beacon of hope for so many. The Sugar Bowl Committee is honored to be able to support the efforts of this inspirational organization, and we hope this contribution will parlay that hope during this holiday season.”

NOAHH has provided a path to homeownership for over 630 families. Habitat homebuyers pay a zero-interest mortgage and work 250 volunteer hours of sweat equity in lieu of a down payment.

“We are thrilled with the generous and that Allstate Sugar Bowl recognizes the need for continued Hurricane Ida recovery work and the ongoing importance of affordable homeownership,” said Marguerite Oestreicher, Executive Director of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, following donation.

In addition to the annual football game played on New Year’s Day, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics.

Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.5 billion into the local economy in the last decade.