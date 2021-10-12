Allstate Sugar Bowl Announces This Week’s Manning Award Futures

NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl has announced this week’s Manning Award Futures – four local high school quarterbacks who turned in outstanding performances on the football field this past weekend. Fans now have the opportunity to go to Twitter (@SugarBowlNola) to vote for their favorite performance of the week.

VOTE HERE!

The Manning Award, which recognizes the top collegiate quarterback in the nation on an annual basis, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Manning Award Futures – High School QBs of the Week, 10/11/21:

Jack Buell, Northshore High School (16-of-22, 405 total yards, 5 TDs)

Buell, who was returning from a knee injury, throws five TD passes, all over 28 yards, in a 41-20 District 6-5A victory over Fontainebleau at Titan Coliseum.

Anochee Davis, G.W. Carver High School (15-of-25, 236 yards, 4 TDs)

Davis finds four different receivers for touchdowns as he helps the Rams improve to 4-0 with a 29-8 victory over McMain.

Jack Larriviere, Jesuit (4-of-4, 313 total yards, 6 TDs)

Larriviere, who connected on touchdowns of 67, 16 and 26 yards, but didn’t attempt a pass in the second half, also rushed for 196 yards and three scores to lead the Blue Jays to a 42-12 victory over St. Augustine.

D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher High School (5-of-5, 313 total yards, 5 TDs)

Winfield, who ran 28 times for 263 yards and all five of his TDs, led the Bulldogs to a 41-19 win over rival St. James.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 99 Hall of Fame players, 51 Hall of Fame coaches and 19 Heisman Trophy winners in its 87-year history. The 88th Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which will feature top teams from the Big 12 and the SEC, is scheduled to be played on January 1, 2022. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, awards, scholarships and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors thousands of student-athletes each year, while injecting over $2.5 billion into the local economy in the last decade. For more information, visit www.AllstateSugarBowl.org.

{Courtesy: release from the Allstate Sugar Bowl}