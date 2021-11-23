Allstate Sugar Bowl Announces This Week’s Manning Award Futures

NEW ORLEANS – The Allstate Sugar Bowl has announced this week’s Manning Award Futures – four local high school quarterbacks who turned in outstanding performances on the football field this past weekend. Fans now have the opportunity to go to Twitter (@SugarBowlNola) to vote for their favorite performance of the week.

The Manning Award, which recognizes the top collegiate quarterback in the nation on an annual basis, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Manning Award Futures – High School QBs of the Week, 11/22/21:

Tyler Dickson, Belle Chasse High School (1-of-2, 227 total yards, 1 TD)

Dickson, who rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown and also tallied six tackles, completed a critical pass to get Belle Chasse in position for the game-winning field goal with three seconds to go in a thrilling 31-28 Class 4A regional victory over Huntington in Shreveport.

Arch Manning, Isidore Newman School (14-of-21, 210 total yards, 3 TDs)

Manning passed for 164 yards and rushed for 46 yards with three total touchdowns as he led the Greenies to a 37-6 win over Episcopal in the LHSAA Division III quarterfinals.

Garrett Mmahat, Brother Martin High School (8-of-13, 172 yards, 1 TD)

Mmahat directed the Crusader offense to 45 consecutive points as they toppled No. 3 seed Byrd, 45-14, in the Division I quarterfinals in Shreveport.

AJ Samuel, Edna Karr High School (12-of-17, 257 total yards, 5 TDs)

Samuel, who passed for 245 yards, connected on three TDs of 33 yards or more as he led the Cougars to a 53-7 win over Eunice in the Class 4A playoffs at Behrman Stadium.

{Courtesy: release from the Allstate Sugar Bowl}