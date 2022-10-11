Four Nola area QBs spotlighted by the Sugar Bowl; fans can vote for favorite on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS — The Allstate Sugar Bowl has announced this week’s Manning Award Futures – four local high school quarterbacks who turned in outstanding performances on the football field this past weekend.

Fans now have the opportunity to go to Twitter (@SugarBowlNola) to vote for their favorite performance of the week.

The Manning Award, which recognizes the top collegiate quarterback in the nation on an annual basis, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.

Manning Award Futures – High School QBs of the Week, 10/11/22:

Amaré Cooper, St. Augustine (21-of-35, 302 yards, 4 TDs)

Cooper connected on four first-half touchdowns, including a 93-yard TD hook-up, as the Purple Knights posted a 40-21 win over Holy Cross in District 9-4A action.

Royal Falgout, John Ehret (5-of-11, 272 total yards, 4 TDs)

Falgout connected on three TD passes, including short throws that went for long TDs of 36 and 94 yards, and also ran for 116 yards, including a 62-yard TD of his own, as the Patriots picked up their first win of the season, 47-7, over Grace King in their District 8-5A opener.

Sam Willie, Lakeshore (12-of-15, 185 yards, 4 total TDs)

Willie passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the Titans improved their district winning streak to 18 games with a 35-26 District 8-4A victory over Salmen.

D’Wanye Winfield, Lutcher (13-of-15, 427 total yards, 7 TDs)

Winfield runs for 237 yards and five touchdowns while passing for 190 yards and two more scores as the Bulldogs roll to a 62-35 victory over Thibodaux.