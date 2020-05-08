Allstate Sugar Bowl and National Football Foundation Honor Scholar-Athletes

NEW ORLEANS (May 6, 2020) – The Allstate Sugar Bowl Chapter of the National Football Foundation/College Football Hall of Fame recognized 26 New Orleans high school football players as elite scholar-athletes via social media in April and early May. In addition, the Bowl presented five scholarships totaling $60,000 to the best of the group on a Zoom call on Wednesday evening.

The National Football Foundation includes 120 local chapters in 47 states. In January of 2000, the Sugar Bowl Committee took over the title sponsorship of the New Orleans Chapter of the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame. Since that time, the Sugar Bowl has recognized nearly 500 student-athletes while distributing over $500,000 in scholarship money.

Wednesday evening’s Zoom call featured Sugar Bowl Committee member Michael Christovich providing background on the Bowl’s relationship with the NFF; and Archie Manning, a Sugar Bowl Committee member and the chairman of the NFF, introducing five representatives of this year’s class of scholar-athletes. That was followed by Sugar Bowl President Ralph Capitelli officially announcing the awarding of the scholarships. Four young men received $10,000 scholarships while one was presented with the inaugural Oliver Delery Scholarship in the amount of $20,000. Oliver Delery was a longtime member of the Sugar Bowl Committee who passed away this past January. He was the youngest president of the organization (1996-97) and remained very active on a wide-range of committees, helping keep the Sugar Bowl at the top of the college football world.

Alfredo Avendano Salcedo from East Jefferson High School was the recipient of the $20,000 Oliver Delery Scholarship, while $10,000 scholarships were awarded to Robert Hudson III (De La Salle High School), Carter Ledbetter (Fontainebleau High School), Austin McCready (John Curtis Christian School) and Noah St. Pierre (Thomas Jefferson High School).

The Allstate Sugar Bowl has established itself as one of the premier college football bowl games, having hosted 28 national champions, 96 Hall of Fame players, 50 Hall of Fame coaches, and 18 Heisman Trophy winners in its 86-year history. The 87th Allstate Sugar Bowl Football Classic, which will double as a College Football Playoff Semifinal, will be played on January 1, 2021. In addition to football, the Sugar Bowl Committee annually invests over $1.6 million into the community through the hosting and sponsorship of sporting events, scholarships, and clinics. Through these efforts, the organization supports and honors nearly 100,000 student-athletes each year and has injected over $2.5 billion into the local economy over the last decade.

2020 National Football Foundation Scholar Athletes:

Alfredo Avendano (East Jefferson High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll, National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Second Century Scholarship – Millsaps College, Student of the Year. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman, three-year starter; team captain. Extracurricular Activities: Big Brother; Key Club; Hi-Y; St. Clement CYO; St. Judas Community Helper; Climate Club. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Louisiana Tech.

Dalton Baglio (Jesuit High School)

Academic Achievements: A-B Honor Roll for four years; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence; American Italian Renaissance Foundation 2020 Scholarship Award; Royal Honda Community Service Award. Athletic Achievements: Three-year letterman; LHSAA All-Academic Scholar-Athlete; GNO Club/Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete Award. Extracurricular Activities: Senior Class President; Campus Ministry; Herpetological Society; Jesuit Big Brothers; Student Council Executive Board; Med Camps of Louisiana volunteer; Special Olympics Louisiana volunteer; Hams for Fams Organization volunteer; Jesuit Thanksgiving Drive. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Louisiana State University.

Torrence Bardell (Bonnabel High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll; National Honor Society. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; three-year starter at quarterback; all-district; two-time team MVP; also a four-year letterman in basketball and track and one year of baseball. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; Entourage Boys Club; Leadership Council; Drama Club; Theater; Peer Leader; Class Vice President. Name of College Attending: Will play football at the United States Naval Academy.

Colby Brown (Holy Cross School)

Academic Achievements: Honor roll (4 years); National Honor Society; Brother James McDonnell Scholars Program, Bronze Medallion Speech IV; Public Forum Debate City Championship New Orleans. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman, a three-year starter at safety; team’s second-leading tackler as a junior and senior; also lettered in track & field. Extracurricular Activities: Student Council Vice President; math tutor; United Way volunteer; Holy Cross football camp counselor; part-time job at Chateau Golf Course; Holy Cross Big Brother. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Plans to attend either Princeton, Columbia or Tulane.

Kobe Callahan (Covington High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll; National Honor Society; Friday Night Football Scholar-Athlete of the Week; VSN Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Athletic Achievements: Two-year letterman; started at wide receiver as a junior and outside linebacker as a senior; all-district; honorable mention all-state; selected for the North Shore All-Star Game; also lettered in basketball for two years. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; youth mentor through church. Name of College Attending (as of April 1): Will play football at McNeese State.

Israel Carrera (Archbishop Hannan High School)

Academic Achievements: National Honor Society; Honor Roll every semester of high school; Psychology Award (teacher awarded); Chevron Scholar-Athlete 2019-20; academic scholarship offers from Mississippi State and Spring Hill College. Athletic Achievements: Three-year letterman; team captain; Hawk Award; two-time all-district; also a four-year letterman and two-time all-district baseball player (catcher and designated hitter); Coach’s Leadership Award in baseball. Extracurricular Activities: YMCA volunteer; Habitat for Humanity volunteer; Covington Food Bank volunteer; Student Ambassador; Campus Ministry Team. Name of College Attending (as of. Feb. 15): Undecided.

Carline Davis (L.W Higgins High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll; multiple college academic scholarship offers. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman and starter; played defensive back, punt returner, kick returner and wide receiver; three-time all-district; all-metro; Quarterback Club Award. Extracurricular Activities: Trainer at Kennedy Heights Playground; Summer Camp counselor; FCA. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at Southern University.

Hayden DeJean (Pearl River High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll all four years; National Honor Society; Student Council Vice President. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; four-year starter at defensive back; team captain; two-time all-district; all-parish; started in St. Tammany Parish Senior All-Star game; team defensive MVP; Defensive Coaches Award. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; little league football coach. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): McMurry University.

Harlan Dixon (Slidell High School)

Academic Achievements: N/A. Athletic Achievements: Three-year letterman; team captain; two-time first-team all-state; district MVP; all-metro; St. Tammany Parish All-Star Team. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; Slidell Youth Basketball Association referee. Name of College Attending (as of. Feb. 15): Will play football at Louisiana Tech University.

James Downing (Isidore Newman School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Committee. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman and three-year starter; all-district; team captain; led team in tackles and sacks as a junior; also a two-year starter in lacrosse. Extracurricular Activities: President of Etiquette Club; co-leader of gender equality club; peer leader. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Undecided.

Mashi Harris (Benjamin Franklin HS)

Academic Achievements: National Honor Society; Honor Roll. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; Most Outstanding Award for Football; Chevron Scholar-Athlete of the Week; also lettered in baseball for three years. Extracurricular Activities: Black Culture Club; P.A.W.S. Club 12th grade. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Undecided.

Robert Hudson III (De La Salle High School)

Academic Achievements: Gold (Highest) Honor Roll in every semester; National Honor Society, four years; Latin Honor Society; Social Studies Honor Society; Science Honor Society; Rensselaer Medal Scholarship Award for outstanding Math and Science. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; four-year varsity captain; all-district; leader for a team that went 39-9 over four years; two-time all-state academic selection; Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Extracurricular Activities: Junior Classical League; Louisiana Boys State participant; Big Brother at De La Salle; LASPCA volunteer; Rebuilding Together volunteer; tutor; St. Stephen’s volunteer fundraiser; First Emmanuel Baptist Church volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Howard University.

Matthew Jayne (John Curtis High School)

Academic Achievements: National Honor Society; Honor Scholar. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; all-metro; state champion 2018; state runner-up 2017; three-time district champion. Extracurricular Activities: Student Council; Interact Club; Spirit Club; Physics Club; FCA; Peer Tutor; Big Blue Auction volunteer; youth football camp volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at McNeese State University.

Donovan Kaufman (Archbishop Rummel High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Society; Beta Honor Roll. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; two-time team captain; Division I State Championship MVP; LSWA Louisiana Defensive MVP; first-team all-state; New Orleans Metro Player of the Year; District Defensive MVP; ranked among the top 200 players in the nation by Rivals; Allstate Sugar Bowl December Athlete of the Month. Extracurricular Activities: Big Brother; Student Council; Campus Ministry; Key Club. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at Vanderbilt.

Logan Klotz (Pope John Paul II)

Academic Achievements: National Honor Society; National Junior Honor Society. Athletic Achievements: Five-year varsity letterman and starter; first-team all-state; twice selected as school’s Special Teams Player of the Year; three-time all-district; all-metro, all-parish. Extracurricular Activities: Student Council Vice President; Public Speech Club; Eucharistic Minister; Student Ambassador; church volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will continue his football career at Louisiana Tech.

Noah Labbe (Brother Martin High School)

Academic Achievements: Principal’s Honor Roll, four years; Excalibur National Honor Society for Excellence in Science; National Honor Society; District Literary Rally. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; three-year starter; all-district; all-state honorable mention; Bob Conlin Award; New Orleans Quarterback Club Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Extracurricular Activities: St. Matthew Catholic Youth Organization; Miracle League; Biloxi Mission Trip; Minister of Holy Communion. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at Cornell.

Josh Lazaroe (Northlake Christian)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll. Athletic Achievements: Three-year letterman; team captain; all-district on offense and defense; selected for Louisiana Gridiron All-Star Game. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; little league football coach. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Undecided.

Carter Ledbetter (Fontainebleau High School)

Academic Achievements: “A” Honor Roll, National Honor Society; AP Bio II Student of the Year. Athletic Achievements: Two-year letterman at offensive line and tight end; all-district; LHSAA Class 5A All-Academic Team. Extracurricular Activities: Summer camp counselor; church volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Louisiana Tech

Andrew Lopez (Metairie Park Country Day)

Academic Achievements: All-State Academic Team. Athletic Achievements: Two-year letterman; two-year starter at kicker and punter and starter at receiver as a senior; all-district; also lettered in soccer and baseball; soccer team captain; LHSCA All-Star Soccer team; all-district in baseball. Extracurricular Activities: Zurich Classic volunteer; Relay for Life Team Captain; Student Ambassador; After School Volunteer with Lower School Children. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Undecided.

Austin McCready (John Curtis High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Scholar; National Honor Society; Science Fair Winner; Math National Honor Society. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; all-district; all-metro; first-team all-state; state champion 2018; state runner-up 2017; three-time district champion; also lettered in baseball for three years, helping the Patriots to the 2018 state championship; all-district in baseball. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; STEM Club; Spirit Club; School Play; Big Blue Auction volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at the University of Memphis.

Jordan Smith (Slidell High School)

Academic Achievements: N/A. Athletic Achievements: Two-year letterman; team captain; first-team all-district; district all-star team. Extracurricular Activities: FCA; Slidell Youth Football Association referee; works at Altitude Trampoline Park. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Fullerton College.

Noah St. Pierre (Thomas Jefferson High School)

Academic Achievements: A-B Honor Roll all four years. Athletic Achievements: Three-year letterman; two-year starter; team captain; team offensive MVP; also lettered for two years in baseball and track. Extracurricular Activities: Church volunteer; Community Center for Life volunteer; PARD Playground volunteer. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Jarmone Sutherland (Isidore Newman School)

Academic Achievements: WGNO Scholar-Athlete of the Week. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman and starter; team captain; district offensive co-mvp; all-metro; all-state; team MVP; Newman career leader with 194 receptions, 3,151 yards and 50 touchdowns; also an all-district punter; four-year starter in larcosse; all-state and team captain in lacrosse. Extracurricular Activities: Executive Committee; Senior Class Vice President; Homecoming King. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Will play football at Dartmouth.

Chris Toler (Bonnabel High School)

Academic Achievements: National Honor Society; Honor Roll. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; three-year starter, first-team all-district; team Offensive MVP. Extracurricular Activities: Entourage Boy’s Club. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Plans to play football at Wisconsin Lutheran.

Isiah Travis (Benjamin Franklin High School)

Academic Achievements: Honor Roll – every semester. Athletic Achievements: Four-year letterman; team captain; two-time team MVP; starter at running back and cornerback; also a four-year letterman in track and cross country; holds three school track records; state runner-up in the 800-meter run in 2019; three-time track team MVP. Extracurricular Activities: 4H Community Service Club; summer volunteer at track club; Amnesty International. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Undecided/Possibly Columbia University.

Evan Wheat (Archbishop Hannan High School)

Academic Achievements: Principal’s Honor Roll 2020; Crimson Honor Roll 2016-2019; National Honor Society Nominee; St. Thomas Aquinas Scholarship (one of highest scores on high school entrance exam); 30+ ACT Club. Athletic Achievements: Two-year letterman; all-district; Hannan Way Award; Defensive Scout Award; also a three-year letterman in baseball. Extracurricular Activities: Children’s Museum volunteer; Playmakers Theater volunteer; Windsor Living Home volunteer; Kiwanis Health Fair volunteer; Boo Fest volunteer; Kehoe France Catholic School volunteer; part-time jobs at Rouses and Dakota’s. Name of College Attending (as of Feb. 15): Louisiana State University.

