Allen: Saints have great leadership

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, on a zoom call with local media Monday, said the club has great leadership, from ownership down to general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton.

Allen was asked about a recent team meeting, where Shaquille O’Neal reportedly joined the call, and told the Saints not to let media divide the club.

O’Neal said division was a main reason why he and the late Kobe Bryant didn’t win more NBA titles, together.

The call included a discussion of Drew Brees’ comments that “he wound never understand anyone disrespecting the flag.”

One day later, Brees apologized.

Allen was asked about the possibility of the Saints playing home games without fans in the 2020 season.

Allen said he has had no zoom meeting with players since the Coronavirus pandemic, but that various position coaches have.

He said he doesn’t anticipate entering the Saints facility, until near the start of training camp in July.