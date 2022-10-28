NEW ORLEANS — For the fourth game in a row, the New Orleans Saints will be without wide receivers, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Head coach Dennis Allen announced Friday that both players have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Landry has missed the Saints’ last 3 games with an ankle injury, while Thomas has missed the team’s last 4 games with a foot injury.

Allen was asked about the timetable for their return.

“I think he’s (Michael Thomas) getting better. I think Jarvis is getting better. The timetable is when they can effectively come out and perform, then they’ll be out here. Both of those guys, all of those guys, are working their tails off to get healthy. Look, I’m not a doctor. I don’t know exactly how the body works and all of those things and the healing processes and that type of stuff. I know our guys are working extremely hard to try to get back out here. They want to be out here and help the team,” says New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

Allen told reporters he is optimistic they will return at some point this season.

Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Raiders is set for noon.