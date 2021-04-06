All things come in threes: Hawks shoot past New Orleans 123-107

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have had trouble defending the three point line all season, and Tuesday night was another example.

Atlanta made all 11 three point attempts in the third quarter, and 20 for the game on the way to a 123-107 victory over the Pelicans.

Atlanta made 20 three pointers.

Zion Williamson scored 34 points for New Orleans. Isaiah Thomas, signed to a ten day contract, had 10 points in 25 minutes.

The Pelicans fell to 22-28 on the season, and 8-15 on the road.

The Pelicans play at Brooklyn Wednesday night.