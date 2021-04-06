All things come in threes: Hawks shoot past New Orleans 123-107

The New Orleans Pelicans have had trouble defending the three point line all season, and Tuesday night was another example.
Atlanta made all 11 three point attempts in the third quarter, and 20 for the game on the way to a 123-107 victory over the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson scored 34 points for New Orleans. Isaiah Thomas, signed to a ten day contract, had 10 points in 25 minutes.
The Pelicans fell to 22-28 on the season, and 8-15 on the road.
The Pelicans play at Brooklyn Wednesday night.