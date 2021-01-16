All Smiles: Lakers trail early, then dominate Pelicans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Montrezl Harrell #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a three pointer from LeBron James #23 during a 112-95 Los Angeles Lakers win over the New Orleans Pelicans at Staples Center on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A slow start turned out to not be an issue for the World Champion Lakers. Los Angeles handed the New Orleans Pelicans their 5th straight loss Friday night, 112-95.

The Pelicans led 28-20 after one quarter, but scored only 67 points in the last three quarters.

Zion Williamson, returning after a one game absence for health protocols, led New Orleans with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Brandon Ingram had 20 points and 5 assists.

Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 37 points Wednesday night, scored 12 points and grabbed three rebounds. Alexander-Walker had only 8 field goal attempts in 20:10 of action.

LeBron James had 21 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds for the Lakers.

New Orleans plays at Sacramento Sunday night.

