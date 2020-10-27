All in the plan: Finley’s brother said he expected big game from TJ

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 24: TJ Finley #11 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball during the first half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Tiger Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

In his first college action, LSU quarterback TJ Finley was stellar.

The true freshman, in his first college start, completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 and two touchdowns in a 52-24 win over South Carolina. Finley also had a one yard sneak for a score.

His brother, Kody, his teammate last season at Ponchatoula high school, said the Finley’s have been groomed to play with poise since they were young children.

LSU plays at Auburn Saturday. If LSU starter Myles Brennan can’t play, Finley will get the start.