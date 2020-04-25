Breaking News
Updated Daily: View the latest information on school closures in Louisiana
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: The 2020 NFL Draft

All in: Saints trade remaining 4 picks to draft Dayton’s Adam Trautman in 3rd round

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Saints liked tight end Adam Trautman enough to trade their final four picks to the Minnesota Vikings late Friday night.

New Orleans traded fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh round selections to the Vikings for the 105th pick.

Trautman, 6-5, 255, is a former quarterback.

In 2019, he was named first team All American in the Football Championship Subdivision, and was also named Pioneer League player of the year.

Trautman had 70 receptions, for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said Trautman was worth the investment.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News