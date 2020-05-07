All in: Saints complete 2020 schedule for regular season and preseason

Here is the Saints complete 2020 schedule. It will be officially released at 6:30 pm.
Home games: Season opener vs Bucs September 13th 3:25 pm, vs Packers September 27th 7:20 pm, vs Chargers October 12th Monday 7:15 pm, vs Panthers October 25th Noon, vs 49ers November 15th 3:25 pm, vs Falcons November 22nd Noon, vs Chiefs December 20th 3:25 pm, vs Vikings December 25th 3:30 pm.
Road games: at Raiders September 21st Monday 7:15 pm, at Lions October 4th Noon, at Bears November 1st 3:25 pm, at Bucs November 8th 7:20 pm, at Broncos November 29th 3:05 pm, at Falcons December 6th Noon, at Eagles December 13th 3:25 pm, at Panthers January 3rd Noon.
All times are central time.
The Saints have only five regular season noon kickoffs.
The Saints bye week, is Week 6.
Preseason: August 13 thru 17 at Rams, August 23rd 7:00 pm at Pittsburgh, August 27th thru 30 vs Houston, and September 3 thru 4 vs Miami.