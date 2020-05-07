All in: Saints complete 2020 schedule for regular season and preseason

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, a New Orleans Saints helmet rests on the playing field before an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. An Associated Press review of public tax documents found that the Bensons’ foundation has given at least $62 million to the Archdiocese of New Orleans and other Catholic causes over the past dozen years, including gifts to schools, universities, charities and individual parishes. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Here is the Saints complete 2020 schedule. It will be officially released at 6:30 pm.

Home games: Season opener vs Bucs September 13th 3:25 pm, vs Packers September 27th 7:20 pm, vs Chargers October 12th Monday 7:15 pm, vs Panthers October 25th Noon, vs 49ers November 15th 3:25 pm, vs Falcons November 22nd Noon, vs Chiefs December 20th 3:25 pm, vs Vikings December 25th 3:30 pm.

Road games: at Raiders September 21st Monday 7:15 pm, at Lions October 4th Noon, at Bears November 1st 3:25 pm, at Bucs November 8th 7:20 pm, at Broncos November 29th 3:05 pm, at Falcons December 6th Noon, at Eagles December 13th 3:25 pm, at Panthers January 3rd Noon.

All times are central time.

The Saints have only five regular season noon kickoffs.

The Saints bye week, is Week 6.

Preseason: August 13 thru 17 at Rams, August 23rd 7:00 pm at Pittsburgh, August 27th thru 30 vs Houston, and September 3 thru 4 vs Miami.