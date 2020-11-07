All even: Wave at 4-4 after win at East Carolina

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt throws a pass against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Tulane’s hopes of a third straight winning season got a boost Saturday, a 38-21 win over East Carolina in Greenville.

Tulane won three road games in a season for the first time since 1998. The Wave also scored 30 or more points for the sixth consecutive game.

Tulane true freshman Michael Pratt threw for a career high 216 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his TD passes were in the first half. Pratt threw TD passes of 35 and 5 yards to Duece Watts and 5 yards to Tyrick James.

Tulane defensive end Patrick Johnson had 3 quarterback sacks. He passed Kenan Blackman to become the school’s all-time sack leader with 23.5.

Running back Cam Carroll had 6 rushes for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Carroll scored on runs of 48 yards in the third quarter and 28 yards in the fourth.

Tulane has three games remaining, against Army, Tulsa, and Memphis.