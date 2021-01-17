All even: Saints and Bucs tied at 13 at the half

NEW ORLEANS –– The Saints dominated the Bucs in two regular season games.

But, through 30 minutes at the Superdome in the NFC Divisional playoffs, the Saints and Bucs are tied at 13.

After a Drew Brees interception, Tampa Bay took the lead on a 3 yard pass from Tom Brady to Mike Evans.

The Saints then answered. On a trick play, Alvin Kamara took the direct snap, and pitched it to Jameis Winston who then threw 56 yards to a wide open Tre’Quan Smith to give the Saints a 13-10 second quarter lead.

Tampa Bay’s Ryan Succop booted a 37 yard field goal on the final play of the half to tie the game.

Tom Brady had 4 completions on the first 5 drives of the game, six on the last.

The Saints have no sacks and two quarterback hurries of Brady in the first half.