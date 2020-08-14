All done: Pelicans finish 2-6 in NBA with bubble to Orlando

The Pelicans unproductive trip to the NBA bubble is over.
New Orleans fell to Orlando 133-127 Thursday night. New Orleans finished their trip to the bubble with two wins in eight games.
Frank Jackson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 60 points for New Orleans. Josh Hart scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Pelicans allowed 77 points in the first half.
Head coach Alvin Gentry said the Pelicans must get back to the defense they were playing before Covid-19 shut down the NBA season in March.
Former Brother Martin star D.J. Augustin scored 22 points in 22 minutes.