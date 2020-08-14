All done: Pelicans finish 2-6 in NBA with bubble to Orlando

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Pelicans unproductive trip to the NBA bubble is over.

New Orleans fell to Orlando 133-127 Thursday night. New Orleans finished their trip to the bubble with two wins in eight games.

Frank Jackson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined for 60 points for New Orleans. Josh Hart scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans allowed 77 points in the first half.

Head coach Alvin Gentry said the Pelicans must get back to the defense they were playing before Covid-19 shut down the NBA season in March.

Former Brother Martin star D.J. Augustin scored 22 points in 22 minutes.