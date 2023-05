SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — The LHSAA Division I Select state baseball championships will feature an all-Catholic League final after No. 2-seed Jesuit defeated No. 6 Pineville, 6-4, and 13th-seed Rummel upset No. 1 Catholic-Baton Rouge in Sulphur, La., on Thursday.

The single-game championship is scheduled for McMurry Park on Saturday at 5 p.m.

*Check back for further updates